Tony-winning musical 'Suffs' disrupted by chanting protesters with a banner

NEW YORK (AP) — A performance of the Broadway musical "Suffs," a Tony Award-winning musical about the suffragist movement, was briefly disrupted Tuesday when protesters unfurled a banner with the slogan "Suffs Is a White Wash" and chants of "Cancel 'Suffs!'"

The protest lasted no more than 20 seconds before several demonstrators were ushered out of the box seats by theater staff and the banner was taken down.

"At no point was the safety of any company members or patrons at the Music Box Theatre compromised," said a representative for the show, which was written by Shaina Taub and counts Hillary Clinton among its producers. The show won two Tonys at last month's award show.