Nation & World News

Tony-winning musical 'Suffs' disrupted by chanting protesters with a banner

A performance of the Broadway musical “Suffs” was briefly disrupted Tuesday when protesters unfurled a banner with the slogan “Suffs Is a White Wash” and chants of “Cancel ‘Suffs
Members of the company of "Suffs" perform during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Members of the company of "Suffs" perform during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
39 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A performance of the Broadway musical "Suffs," a Tony Award-winning musical about the suffragist movement, was briefly disrupted Tuesday when protesters unfurled a banner with the slogan "Suffs Is a White Wash" and chants of "Cancel 'Suffs!'"

The protest lasted no more than 20 seconds before several demonstrators were ushered out of the box seats by theater staff and the banner was taken down.

"At no point was the safety of any company members or patrons at the Music Box Theatre compromised," said a representative for the show, which was written by Shaina Taub and counts Hillary Clinton among its producers. The show won two Tonys at last month's award show.

The banner included a website run by self-described "radical, anti-racist, queer feminists" who called the musical "a betrayal of the next generation of feminists" and "rehashed white feminism."

The show’s producers and creative team declined to respond specifically to the group’s complaints, but the musical confronts the role racism played in the suffragist movement and depicts the contributions made by Black women to the voting rights cause.

It was the second disruption of a Broadway show in less than four months. On March 15, “An Enemy of the People,” starring Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli, was stopped when a climate activist group chanted “No theater on a dead planet!”

Members of the company of "Suffs" perform during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
No charges anticipated after child found in hot car dies in Cobb
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor
The Latest

Credit: AP

Federal Reserve minutes: Inflation is cooling, but more evidence is needed for rate cuts
3m ago
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast...
4m ago
THE LATEST
Israel kills a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon; group retaliates with rocket attacks
6m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular