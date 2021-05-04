Tommy West, co-producer of Jim Croce albums, dead at 78

West and Terry Cashman coproduced three albums for Croce in the early 1970s, which went on to platinum status. “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim,” “Life and Times” and “I Got A Name” included hit singles “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and “Time in a Bottle.”

Croce was killed in a plane crash in Louisiana at age 30 in 1973.

West and Cashman also wrote songs for “The Partridge Family” television musical sitcom, featuring David Cassidy and his stepmother Shirley Jones.

West partnered with Mary Tyler Moore’s MTM Records in Nashville in the 1980s to produce for country artists including Holly Dunn and Judy Rodman.

In his later career, West operated his Somewhere in New Jersey studio from inside a barn in the northern part of the state.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two stepsons.

His funeral will be private, his family said.