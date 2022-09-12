Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums

Julia Fox, who walked in the show along with Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, wore a red and blue striped turtleneck bodysuit with black tights bearing the new interlocking T and H logo.

John Legend, who also sat front row, said he felt for the models walking and hoped they got hazard pay. When asked how his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, would feel about the conditions, he said, “She would have something to say about it.”

The show ended with edgier looks. Models wore head-to-toe denim, emblazoned with the new monogram — the same look Kardashian wore Sunday — and leather harness accents. Model Precious Lee even carried a black leather whip as she walked the runway.

Tommy Factory also played out as a virtual show on the online game platform Roblox, where gamers could buy Tommy Hilfiger digital skins and purchase physical products for themselves.

“We’re staying on the cutting edge,” said Hilfiger. “Because if you fall behind, catching up is an impossibility.”

