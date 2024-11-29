Nation & World News
Tommy Edman agrees to $74 million, 5-year contract with Dodgers after helping win World Series

Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $74 million, five-year contract
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman celebrates as he reaches home plate after his solo home run during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Friday to a $74 million, five-year contract.

His new deal contains a team option for 2030. The agreement supersedes a $16.5 million, two-year contract he agreed to with St. Louis in February that had called for a $9.5 million salary in 2025.

Edman was acquired from the Cardinals on July 29 as part of a three-team trade that included the Chicago White Sox. He hit .237 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 37 games and was MVP of the NL Championship Series, hitting .407 with 11 RBIs. He batted .320 with two homers and 13 RBIs during the postseason as the Dodgers won the World Series.

The 29-year-old plays second base, shortstop and the outfield. He has a .263 average with 59 homers, 242 RBIs and 112 steals in six seasons with the Cardinals and Dodgers. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge makes error fielding on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman during the fifth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

