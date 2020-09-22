X

Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies

Actor Daniel Reichard, left, is greeted by Frankie Valli and actor J. Robert Spencer is greeted by singer Tommy DeVito, right, of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons as they walk onstage during the curtain call at the opening night of "Jersey Boys" at the August Wilson Theater in November 2005 in New York City. DeVito reportedly has died at age 92. (Paul Hawthorne)
Credit: Paul Hawthorne

By The Associated Press
Singer dies from the coronavirus at 92

NEWARK, N.J. — Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, "We send our love to his family during this most difficult time."

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas.

DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits including ″Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Oh, What a Night.”

The Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which opened in 2005, tells the story of the band. The musical eventually won a Tony Award for best musical and a Grammy Award for best cast album. It was made into a feature film.

