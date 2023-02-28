BreakingNews
Supreme Court argues Biden student loan plan worth billions
Tom Sizemore's family 'deciding end of life matters'

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
39 minutes ago
More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor's family is "now deciding end of life matters."

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor's family is "now deciding end of life matters."

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore's manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago's statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Black Hawk Down." While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film "Born Killers." No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

