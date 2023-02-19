Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore's condition “a wait and see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.