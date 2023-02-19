X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore's condition “a wait and see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers." Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Boys basketball rankings: Region upsets set stage for state tournament3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves reliever Nick Anderson not trying to chase past self
1h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Jason Getz

Boys: State tournament brackets for each classification
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Vaughn Grissom wants to keep proving his believers right
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Vaughn Grissom wants to keep proving his believers right
2h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop's death as homicide
17m ago
Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shooting
28m ago
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
9h ago
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top