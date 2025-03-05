Tom Llamas to succeed Lester Holt as NBC "Nightly News" anchor

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News appointed Tom Llamas on Wednesday to replace Lester Holt as anchor of “Nightly News” starting this summer, but he's not abandoning his streaming newscast.

The elevation of Llamas, 45, was widely anticipated. He has been Holt's chief substitute on the broadcast news summary since switching from ABC to NBC in 2021. He's also essentially the lead anchor for the NBC News Now streaming service, hosting the one-hour “Top Story” show.

Holt said last week that he was stepping down from “Nightly News” after a decade. He plans to stay at the network to work at “Dateline NBC.”