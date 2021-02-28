'Tom & Jerry' gives box office some life with $13.7M opening

Theaters in some crucial markets are also about to come on line. On Friday, New York City theaters will be allowed to open at 25% capacity for the first time since they closed last March. Next week, Disney launches the animated “Raya and the Last Dragon” in theaters and on Disney+ for $30, not counting the subscription cost.

Though Warner Bros. was criticized by some for abandoning movie theaters when it announced plans to send all 2021 films to both HBO Max and cinemas, the studio is presently a lifeline to theaters. The studio's films — including “The Little Things,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Wonder Woman 1984” — accounted for roughly 80% of domestic ticket sales over the weekend.

Private rental bookings are helping the modest return of moviegoing. Family, friends and “pods” have booked an entire theater. Warner Bros. said “Tom & Jerry” has already seen more than 10,000 such bookings.

