Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons

Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback's break from practice was arranged before camp began, adding that Brady won't return until after the Bucs' preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20.

“Tom has been excused today. ... He’s going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys with two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two (preseason) games,” Bowles said after the Bucs concluded two days of controlled scrimmages against the Miami Dolphins.