Tom Brady, Larry David, other celebrities named in FTX suit

“Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment—like these Defendants—to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest ... pouring billions of dollars into the deceptive FTX platform to keep the whole scheme afloat,” the lawsuit said.

Class-action attorney Adam Moskowitz pointed to previous cases where the U.S. government fined celebrities Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather for promoting crypto.

“The crypto industry needed celebrity endorsers to get any credibility,” Moskowitz said.

The plaintiff in the case is Pierce Robertson, who is also involved in a case involving Voyager Digital, another failed cryptocurrency company that was endorsed by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Voyager Digital failed for bankruptcy protection this summer, but FTX had pledged to buy Voyager’s assets for $1.4 billion, which would have led to financial relief for Voyager’s depositors. FTX’s failure now puts its aid to Voyager in question.

The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida. Moskowitz is the attorney representing the victims in the collapse of a Florida residential tower in Surfside, Florida.

Well-known attorney David Boies, who represented the U.S. government against Microsoft in the 90s and Al Gore in the 2000 election, is also named as an attorney on the case.

The Miami Heat were starting a four-game road trip in Toronto on Wednesday. Forward Udonis Haslem, also named in the lawsuit, is away from the team for personal reasons.

Fatima Hussein in Washington and Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed.

