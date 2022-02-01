Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

That came Tuesday morning.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” Brady said in his post. “And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady thanked the Buccaneers organization, his teammates, ownership, general manager Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians, his trainer Alex Guerrero, agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin and his family in his nine-page post. He didn’t mention the New England Patriots, where he spent his first 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls. Of course, Brady thanked the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick after he left the team to sign with the Buccaneers in March 2020.

“To the Glazer family, thank you for taking a chance on me and supporting me,” Brady said of the Bucs’ owners. “I know I was demanding at times, but you provided everything we needed to win, and your ownership was everything a player could ask for.”

Brady said he's still figuring out how he'll spend his time but he plans to be involved in his TB12 health and wellness company, Brady clothing line and NFT company.

Caption FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field following a loss during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) Credit: Alex Menendez

Caption FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File) Credit: Steve Luciano

Caption FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. While the NFL conference championship games went on without Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all-time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File) Credit: Mark LoMoglio