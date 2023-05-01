X

Toll rises from 103 to 110 in Kenya cult starvation deaths

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Kenyan officials say the number of deaths linked to a cult in the area on the country’s Indian Ocean coast has risen to from 103 to 110

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan officials say the number of deaths linked to a cult on the country’s Indian Ocean coast has risen from 103 to 110.

Heavy rains stalled the exhumation process for the third day and government pathologists began autopsies.

According to the Kenyan Interior Ministry, five people have been found alive over the last two days by searches and aerial surveillance of the 50,000-acre Chakama ranch.

The autopsies began a day after President William Ruto announced that his government would soon establish a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the deaths.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said Monday that the Kenyan parliament should “establish whether the deaths ... were acts of rogue pastors, human sacrifices or body-organ trade."

Leaders from the region and human-rights organizations have criticized the government’s slow pace of rescues, and its denying journalists and activists access to the forest.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester9m ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
1h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial
6m ago
CNN says Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall
7m ago
Stock market today: Markets steady after latest bank failure
8m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
6h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
4h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top