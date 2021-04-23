Tokyo under 'emergency orders' with Olympics 3 months away

“This (state of emergency) is absolutely in line with the overall policy of the government,” Bach said. “But it is not related to the Olympic Games. It is related to the golden week.”

Japan's third state of emergency is to include shutdown orders for bars, department stores, malls, theme parks, as well as theaters and museums. Even restaurants that do not serve alcohol are being asked to close early, as well as public transportation. Schools will stay open, but universities are asked to return to online classes.

“I hope that the situation is going be better as soon as possible," Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, said Friday in a online briefing.

Japan has attributed about 10,000 deaths to COVID-19, good by global standards but poor by standards in Asia. It has vaccinated less than 1% of the population and has not enforced lockdowns with people becoming impatient and less cooperative as cases have again accelerated.

Hashimoto said several test events would continue during the emergency period, but without fans. The Olympics open on July 23.

She was asked again if there were any plans to cancel the Olympics. The question had disappeared at briefings, but has surfaced again in the last several weeks.

“As the organizing committee, we are not thinking about cancellation,” Hashimoto said.

The IOC gets almost 75% of its income from selling television rights and has seen that cash flow stalled by the postponement. It needs the games to happen, which will be followed in six months by the boycott-threatened Beijing Winter Olympics.

Tokyo is officially spending $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, with several government audits suggesting the number is much larger.

The IOC and organizers are hoping to muffle more cancellation questions next week by rolling out the second edition of the “Playbooks,” guides that are to explain how the Olympics can be held safely in a pandemic.

The first edition rolled out in February was vague. Next week promises to offer more details and is likely to include requirements that 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes be tested almost daily while in Japan.

The IOC has said vaccinations are not required to participate in the Olympics, but it has encouraged all athletes to be vaccinated.

The Playbooks are not expected to offer a decision on venue capacities, nor if any fans will be allowed at all. Fans from abroad have already been banned.

Hashimoto, who participated in seven Olympics as an athlete and won a bronze medal in speedskating at the 1992 Albertville Games, has been open about her concerns. Between 70-80% of the Japanese public polled say they games should not go on.

“I understand a lot of people are worried and also healthcare workers might be worried,” Hashimoto said. “I think about the feelings of those people — every day I think about this.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports