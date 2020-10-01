Tokyo Stock Exchange resumes trading after technical outage

The officials characterized the problem as a memory malfunction and said that rebooting the system during a trading session would have caused confusion for investors and other market participants.

Perplexed passers-by studied quote-less electronic screens in Tokyo's financial district and newspapers' evening editions carried listed company's names, but blank prices.

Brokerages were fielding a flood of calls from frustrated investors.

“There should be a plan ‘B,'" Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., told broadcaster NHK.

The Japan Exchange Group is the world’s third largest bourse after the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, with market capitalization of nearly $6 trillion.

The outage Thursday also affected other, smaller stock exchanges in Japan.

Foreigners account for about 70% of all brokerage trading in the Tokyo exchange, both in terms of value and volume, so news of the outage left investors both in Japan and overseas wondering what happened.

The malfunction of basic hardware drew attention to vulnerabilities in the country's digital systems. Newly appointed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made upgrading such infrastructure a priority, viewing it as critical to Japan's competitiveness.

Previous outages occurred when the huge “Arrowhead” system created by Fujitsu to handle its electronic trading, which officials said involves some 350 servers, became overwhelmed with too many orders at one time.

That’s what happened on Oct. 9, 2018, according to a release on the TSE’s website. But during that disruption, some backup systems for trading continued to function as was the case in earlier outages.

The exchange promised to investigate, conduct malfunction tests and change the system to ensure that a flood of orders would not cause the entire system to stop working. Several top executives of the exchange were penalized.

Despite such occasional disruptions, Miyahara said the motto of the exchange was “never stop."

Asked about possible losses caused by the outage, he said the exchange was focusing for the time being on fixing the problem.

“I think it is very regrettable that investors are limited in their trading opportunities because they cannot trade on the exchanges," said Katsunobu Kato, the chief cabinet secretary.

He said the Financial Services Agency had instructed the Japan Exchange Group and Tokyo Stock Exchange to investigate the cause of the outage and fix it.

___

Kurtenbach reported from Mito, Japan.

Koichiro Miyahara, second from left, President and CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE), and other officers bow during a press conference at the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man looks at an electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man stands in front of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man stands in front of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man walks by the Tokyo Stock Exchange building Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People walk past a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko