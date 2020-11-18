Tokyo sees record number of new cases amid nationwide spike

But Suga said the situation still does not require another state of emergency and that there was no need to scale back or suspend the domestic tourism and dining campaigns that the government has promoted.

Japan declared a state of emergency in April and May, making nonbinding stay-at-home and business closure requests, and has managed to prevent infections from becoming as explosive as in Europe and the U.S.

Experts say the wide use of face masks and other common preventive measures, as well as Japan's cultural tradition that lacks touching and kissing, might have helped keep the country's caseload low.

Japan has confirmed 120,815 cases overall, including 1,913 deaths, according to the health ministry.

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk underpass in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

