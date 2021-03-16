Tokyo Olympic torch relay: Masks, quiet cheering and caution

There was talk shortly after the postponement of eliminating the torch relay, which has its roots in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. But that was quickly dismissed since the relay nowadays is heavily sponsored by Coca-Cola and Toyota.

Japan has attributed about 8,600 deaths to the coronavirus, far fewer than most countries its size. But there is strong opposition to the Olympics, and much of it is due to the fear of large crowds spreading the virus.

Organizers are expected to announce in the next week if fans from abroad will be able to attend the Olympics. Unsourced reports for several weeks say those fans will be banned. However, there is strong pressure to let VIPs attend — people who obtained tickets from international federations, national Olympic committees, and sponsors.

The Olympics will feature 11,000 athletes with 4,400 more coming for the Paralympics, which open on Aug. 24. They will operate largely in a bubble, be tested regularly, and some will come with vaccinations.

Fans along the roadsides watching the relay will be asked to social distance, wear masks, and cheer quietly. They will be banned altogether from the “Grand Start” ceremony at J-Village, not far from the site 10 years ago of the earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of three nuclear reactors.

At least 18,000 people died in the tragedy, and the area has not fully recovered.

Organizers warn they will stop or reroute the torch — or remove runners — if they they need to.

“This is going to be a long relay, and as we may find the necessity to change the rules of operation around the pandemic, or as the local conditions change,” said Hidemasa Nakamura, games delivery officer for the organizing committee. “Masks and quiet cheering is the standard.”

