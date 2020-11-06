Tokyo hosts 4-country gymnastics meet to test COVID safety

Last weekend, a Japanese professional baseball team filled a 30,000-seat stadium to show that fans could attend events safely.

The Olympics are gigantic and another story.

They will involve 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and thousands of staff, judges, officials, media and broadcasters. It’s also unclear if Japanese and non-Japanese fans will be allowed to attend.

Just over 1,800 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19. Japan has largely closed its borders since the outbreak to control the virus.

The athletes this weekend underwent a two-week quarantine before entering Japan. They are traveling between the venue and their hotel in special buses. The are also taking many precautions, including reports that they will have to bring their own chalk during their competitions — not using a communal supply as is usual.

“An athlete’s career is very short, so it is very important for us to participate in open tournaments as much as possible and that will be motivations for athletes," Russian gymnast Nikita Nagornyy said.

Two-time defending Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan, who reported a positive test last week for COVID-19, subsequently tested negative several times. He is expected to participate.

