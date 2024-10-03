Nation & World News

Toilet paper makers say US port strike isn't causing shortages

Toilet paper makers say there's no need to worry about shortages in the U.S. due to the ongoing port strike
Striking longshoreman Teresa Whitte, of New York, pickets outside the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

There is no squeeze on Charmin.

Toilet paper makers said Wednesday that U.S. consumers don't need to fear shortages due to the ongoing strike at U.S. ports.

The American Forest and Paper Association, which represents makers of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels and other wood products, said it was not aware of the strike having any impact on tissue product delivery in the U.S.

The association said it spoke out after seeing reports on social media of consumers stocking up on toilet paper. It's a common reaction in times of crisis; shoppers also hoarded toilet paper in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the trade group said approximately 85% of toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and tissues used in the U.S. is made by U.S.-based producers and not affected by the strike.

Members of the International Longshoremen's Association went on strike Tuesday, impacting 36 ports on the East and Gulf coasts.

American Forest and Paper Association CEO Heidi Brock said her group is urging the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents ports and shipping companies, and the union representing around 45,000 dockworkers to come to an agreement soon so the association's members can resume exports.

