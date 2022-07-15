ajc logo
X

Togo army regrets killing 7 youths in anti-jihadi patrol

National & World News
By BABA AHMED, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Togo’s military says that its forces patrolling against extremist rebels mistakenly killed several youths in the country’s north

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Togo's military patrolling against extremist rebels mistakenly killed several youths in the country's north, the army said, expressing regret for the civilians killed.

After an explosion killed several people in Margba village in the Tone area last week, a Togolese army patrol was searching for extremist fighters in the region, the army said.

“It was during these operations that an aircraft on night patrol mistakenly targeted a group of people it mistook for a column of jihadis on the move,” the statement from Togo's army chief of staff said.

According to several sources, seven children were killed and two others wounded in the incident. Local media reported that the army raid targeted a group of children between the ages of 10 and 15 who were returning from a party in a nearby village.

Togo's northern forests, near the small West African country's border with Burkina Faso, has become infiltrated by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida which the army is now trying to stamp out.

In May, eight Togolese soldiers were killed and 13 injured in a jihadi attack in northern Togo.

Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game17h ago
Georgia lawmakers’ earmark requests could bring millions to the state
2h ago
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion
2h ago
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
5h ago
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
5h ago
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
1h ago
The Latest
British Open | Sun is out and scoring is low at Old Course
13m ago
Biden to meet Saudi king, prince MBS after human rights rift
17m ago
Gooch hoping this year's British Open won't be his last
18m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top