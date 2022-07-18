Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

There were 29 people in the 21 vehicles from nine states and one Canadian province that crashed and the six people who died were in three different vehicles. The vehicles that crashed included six commercial semi-trucks.

I-90 is the longest U.S. interstate highway in the country, stretching 3,020 miles (4,860 kilometers) from Seattle to Boston.

The crash happened about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Montana's largest city, Billings, during a peak summer traffic hour for people commuting home from work or traveling for outdoor recreation.

The wind that caused the dust storm was ahead of thunderstorms that moved into the area. Nick Vertz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, described it as a surge of wind that kind of appeared out of nowhere.

Combined Shape Caption First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP) Credit: Amy Lynn Nelson Credit: Amy Lynn Nelson Combined Shape Caption First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP) Credit: Amy Lynn Nelson Credit: Amy Lynn Nelson

