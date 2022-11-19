"Today" show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

“He’s in good spirits, we’ve all talked to him,” Savannah Guthrie said on Friday's show.

Roker's wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, posted that she was grateful for “the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner."

“We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home," Roberts wrote, adding heart emojis.

It wasn't immediately announced whether Roker would be able to co-host NBC's coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which he has done since 1995.

Roker also was off the air in 2020 for two weeks after he underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer.

Roker said he went public with his diagnosis to highlight the risk of prostate cancer, especially among Black men.