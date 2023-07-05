BreakingNews
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application

Toby Keith's shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 42 minutes ago
X
Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer.

Hundreds attended the native Oklahoman's pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday night in Norman, where he lives, The Oklahoman reports. He performed at Hollywood Corners, a 1920s roadhouse and service station that he bought and converted into a deli, bar and music venue.

Norman resident Joanna Hall, who attended Friday’s show, told the newspaper that Keith put on a great performance and was “very thankful for everybody who showed up.”

“He seemed a little taken aback that that many people were there," Hall said. “He was like, ‘This was supposed to be a secret. ... This was a bigger secret than what I intended.' ”

Keith’s publicist confirmed that Keith and his Easy Money Band played for about two and a half hours both nights.

Last June, Keith said that he had been battling stomach cancer since fall 2021 and had already spent the past six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Keith, who turns 62 this weekend, told The Oklahoman last month that he was continuing with chemotherapy, that his tumor had shrunk by a third and that his blood tests have looked good.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

BREAKING: Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license2h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
4h ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US gives go-ahead for Orsted's New Jersey offshore wind farm to start construction
11m ago
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
18m ago
Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown
27m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
12h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
13h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top