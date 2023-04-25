X

Tobacco company settles with US over business in North Korea

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
The Justice Department says a British tobacco company has agreed to a $629 million settlement to resolve allegations that it did illegal business with North Korea in violation of U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A British tobacco company has agreed to a $629 million settlement to resolve allegations that it did illegal business with North Korea in violation of U.S. sanctions, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

British American Tobacco has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department while the company’s Singapore subsidiary pleaded guilty to bank fraud and sanctions charges. BAT confirmed the settlement in its own statement, saying it resolves “previously disclosed investigations into suspicions of sanctions breaches.”

In addition, federal prosecutors disclosed a cigarette trafficking scheme that raised money for North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, announcing charges against three men — a North Korean banker and two Chinese facilitators. The State Department has announced a reward for information leading to their arrest.

British American Tobacco produces Lucky Strike, Dunhill, and Pall Mall brands. It agreed in 2017 to take over Reynolds American Inc., which owned brands like Newport and Camel, creating the world's largest publicly traded tobacco company.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UGA player’s father seeks $2 million in fatal crash1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

GBI report: ‘Particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue’ found on activist’s...
4h ago

Credit: Mark Haskett

Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
13h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
1m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
1m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: 'Let’s finish this job'
12m ago
6 men, 3 women chosen as jurors in rape suit against Trump
13m ago
First Republic Bank stock plunges as depositors flee
19m ago
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top