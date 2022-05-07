To the showers! 6 MLB rainouts, most in a day since 2018

The rainouts: Kansas City at Baltimore, Texas at the New York Yankees, Toronto at Cleveland, Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, New York Mets at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh at Cincinnati.

Teams playing division rivals pushed back makeup dates until late this summer, with the Pirates and Reds rescheduling for July and the Mets and Phillies until August.

Bieber and the Guardians will try to host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays in a traditional doubleheader Saturday. Cleveland has had four home games called off by inclement weather this season and this will be its third doubleheader at Progressive Field.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is expected to pitch Saturday in a split doubleheader against the Cubs. It's supposed to be clear but cool at Wrigley for those games.

The Royals-Orioles and Rangers-Yankees games are scheduled to be made up as part of doubleheaders Sunday. But it's still shaky on whether those two series will be played to completion — rain is in the forecast Saturday in Baltimore and New York.

