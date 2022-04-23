ajc logo
X

To save a life: Refugees make protective vests for Ukraine

A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

National & World News
By KAREL JANICEK, Associated Press
13 hours ago
A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, messenger totes, wallets and belts — never planned to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed that.

After Russian troops launched their assault on Ukraine, Tlusty & Co. hired refugees from Ukraine to help the company join a manufacturing operation equipping Ukrainian volunteers with body armor to face the invading troops.

The Prague-based company agreed to a request from the Post Bellum nongovernmental organization to join a project to supply the protection gear similar to bulletproof vests to Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces. Thousands of Ukrainian volunteers have joined the troops to resist the Russian invasion.

“We specialize in completely different production,” Tlusty & Co. owner Ivan Petruv said. “We were facing a situation where we had to decide. And because we consider ourselves part of a community that wants to help in this situation as we can, which is only natural when you see the news, we decided to say yes.”

To make the new production happen was a race against the clock, he said. The company needed to get new machines, new materials and above all, to hire extra employees to join the 20-25 staffers in a country whose unemployment rate of 3.4% reflects a lack of available workers in many fields.

“What would take weeks if not months under normal circumstances, we had to solve in hours and several days,” he said.

Since the war began, 300,000 refugees who fled Ukraine have arrived in the Czech Republic, mostly women with children, so Petruv said they became an obvious place to look for new hires.

“We published an advertisement at 8 a.m. and at noon we had a list of 70 people,” Petruv said.

Four days later, the 15 most qualified people started to work to complete the unusual contract. They sew ballistic plate carriers while other Ukrainians working for Post Bellum assemble the whole gear by inserting steel plates into the vests. The NGO finances it all through a crowd-funding campaign.

Natalia Bielonosova is one of the company's new workers. She came to Prague from her town of Irpin, located near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. with a friend.

“I wanted to make the protection gear for Ukraine,” Bielonosova said. “That’s a way for me to help my country.”

Her husband, a humanitarian worker, stayed at home and her son serves in the Ukrainian army.

“He has no electricity, gas, heating or warm water but has survived so far,” she said of her husband.

Of her son, she says “it’s painful to read about what’s happening. I’d like a solution to be found to end the fighting.”

With Irpin and many places badly damaged by heavy Russian shelling, Bielonosova can see her future in Prague, the Czech capital.

“They’ve destroyed cities and destroyed infrastructure. It would be a very hard life (to go back),” she said.

The work she and other Ukrainian refugees have done has impressed Petruv.

“We’d like them to stay,” he said. “We’re talking about hardworking, skillful people who deserve the job.”

The Czech company has so far made 720 of the protective vests with 400 more to deliver. What happens next is unclear.

Petruv said his company was ready to continue the project but “we would be delighted to end it as soon as possible, because this isn’t something we want to do. We do it only because of the current situation and a feeling of responsibility.”

Meanwhile, he is planning a new project for his Ukrainian workers for the time when peace is restored. It would be products designed for Czech kids and their families.

It’s called “Mothers for mothers.”

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian workers sort newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Ukrainian workers sort newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian workers sort newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker carries newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

A Ukrainian worker carries newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker carries newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Editors' Picks
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools6h ago
Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County
4h ago
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
7h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
The Latest
Live updates | Zelenskyy: Kyiv meeting set with US officials
11m ago
Rescuers reach 4 of 10 miners missing at coal mine in Poland
12m ago
Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
34m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
23h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top