To keep pets in homes, animal welfare groups help owners

Bershadker said the need is rising: “We estimate that another 4.2 million pets will likely enter poverty over the next six months as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing economic fallout. That’s a 21 percent increase in the number of pets living in poverty, bringing that to about 24.4 million pets living in poverty.”

Since it was launched in March, the ASPCA’s $5 million COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Initiative has provided $2 million in grant funding, set up new pet-food distribution centers in cities including Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Asheville, N.C., and helped more than 268,000 dogs, cats and horses nationwide, including distributing about 1,800 tons of food.

“In response to COVID, we put a lot of this work into hyperdrive,” says Bershadker. “We made grants to about 50 organizations across 30 states to support them as they navigate the crisis.”

Another organization offering subsidized veterinary care to low-income pet owners is Mission Animal Hospital, a nonprofit in Minnesota.

Executive Director Dr. Susan Miller says the price of care is a common reason people give when surrendering their pets to shelters and rescues.

“They can’t afford it, so they think their only option is to surrender,” she says. “I believe that everyone is entitled to the relationship you can have with a pet, no matter what your finances, because I so strongly believe in what pets bring to our quality of life and our humanity.”

Mission opened up their subsidized price program to anyone in need due to the pandemic.

“We’re seeing about 200-250 more pets per month due to COVID-related issues — so that would be 10-15 percent more pets per month,” she says. “And that number’s only been getting larger month after month for the past four months.”

Mission also has formed partnerships with organizations that distribute free pet food.

“We never had that before as a resource for our clients, but now we know we really need it,” Miller says. “We had a thousand pounds of food delivered a few days ago and it was gone in a little over two days.”

Bershadker notes that so far most shelters are not seeing an increase in surrendered pets. While they’re tracking this carefully – the potential for an eviction crisis is of particular concern – it’s not a surprise to him that even when people have to cut back, caring for their pets is a priority.

“We see people go to extraordinary lengths to keep and care for their pets,” he says. “I think that speaks to the power of the human-animal bond. They are part of the family.”

Bonefort agrees. “I don’t even use that word, ‘give him up.’ I don’t even want to put that phrase in my mouth,” she says. “He’s adorable, he’s my baby, he’s my companion. I love him so much.”

This June 25, 2020 photo shows an APSCA pet food distribution point in the Bronx borough of New York. Animal welfare organizations are increasing their efforts to help people affected financially by the pandemic care for their pets. (Dustin Brown/ASPCA via AP)

This June 25, 2020 photo shows an APSCA pet food distribution point in the Bronx borough of New York. Animal welfare organizations are increasing their efforts to help people affected financially by the pandemic care for their pets. (Dustin Brown/ASPCA via AP)

This March 10, 2020 photo shows a pet being examined at the ASPCA Community Veterinary Center in the Bronx borough of New York. Animal welfare organizations are increasing their efforts to help people affected financially by the pandemic care for their pets. (Dustin Brown/ASPCA via AP)