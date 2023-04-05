To counter China, US trade rep seeks closer ties to allies

The administration is also seeking to work with allies to reform the World Trade Organization, the Geneva-based agency that enforces global trade rules. The WTO has been crippled for more than three years: Its top appeals court hasn’t functioned since the United States blocked the appointment of new judges to the panel. The U.S. and others had argued that the WTO was ill-equipped to deal with China’s unconventional blend of capitalism and state control of the economy.

“We did not anticipate that China would end up being so globally dominant in so many ways,’’ Tai said in an interview Tuesday ahead of her speech.

When China joined the WTO in 2001, many in the U.S. assumed that it would open its economy and even allow for more political freedom. Instead, China ran up huge trade surpluses with the United States as it became a leading center of manufacturing and the world's second largest economy. The Chinese government took advantage of its access to the U.S. market while often discriminating against U.S. and other foreign firms. And China has continued to crack down on political dissent.

For decades after World War II, U.S. trade policy was based partly on the idea that increased global trade would reduce tensions among countries, that nations that did business with each other would not go to war. But Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine flies in the face of how we thought things would work,’’ Tai said.

The Biden administration has upset many of its traditional allies, especially in Europe, by keeping some of former President Donald Trump's protectionist policies and by aggressively promoting Made-in-America manufacturing.

But Tai insisted the United States wanted to work with allies to build a better, fairer world trading system. The problem, she told reporters, is that U.S. allies are only offering criticisms, instead of putting together their own plans to overhaul the trade system

“We’re the only ones who are out there putting forward an affirmative vision,” she said.