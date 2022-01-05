Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting

Lawrence, the state's lone Black member of Congress, announced Tuesday night that she would not seek a fifth term. She said redistricting did not factor into her decision, though it was believed she was unhappy with the map.

Several Black state legislators are suing to block the congressional and legislative maps drawn by a new independent commission, contending they weaken the ability of African Americans to elect Black lawmakers.

The plans are fairer politically to Democrats than when the Republican-controlled Legislature drafted gerrymandered maps in 2011 and 2001. But they cut the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population.

The old maps had 15 such seats by decade's end: two in the U.S. House, two in the state Senate and 11 in the state House. Now there are seven, all in the state House.

Commissioners say the new maps comply with the federal Voting Rights Act and Black voters can elect minority candidates without comprising at least half of a district’s electorate.

