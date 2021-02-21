T.J. Oshie scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Devils

After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell's shutout bid on Washington's 23rd shot of the game.

“It had been a while,” Oshie said. “It felt nice to see one hit the back of the net.”

John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season.

“I think Osh was hot, and everybody play around him,” Ovechkin said. “I just find open net and it was an empty-netter.”

Washington started slow allowing the first seven shots and falling behind but won for the first time in six afternoon games this season (1-3-2).

Dell stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced in his first NHL action since March 2020, but it wasn't enough to keep the Devils from losing a second game in a row. New Jersey got goals from Andreas Johnsson and 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes before blowing the lead.

Coach Lindy Ruff said the power play is "something that we’ve got to fix. We’ve obviously got some structure issues. We’ve got some confidence issues with it right now. I think some of the players are second-guessing themselves. We’ve just got to free that up as a staff and get everybody back on the same page.”

TIME SHIFT

The original NHL schedule had the Capitals hosting the New York Rangers and the Devils off Feb. 20. New Jersey was swapped in as Washington's opponent five days ago, and the game was moved up Saturday from prime time to an afternoon start.

That's because the outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia needed to be moved back to prevent the same direct sunlight problems that severely delayed Vegas and Colorado on Saturday. The Capitals and Devils each played at home Saturday afternoon, so this adjustment was possible.

“This is a different year,” Ruff said. “I think you’ve got to be ready for anything.”

COLD GOALIES

Anderson and Dell each last started in the NHL on March 11 — the final day of the 2019-20 season before the league suspended play. Anderson actually allowed the final goal before the shutdown, playing for Ottawa at Los Angeles.

“It was kind of crazy,” Dell said of the long layoff. “The first probably five minutes or so, I felt a little jittery, a little nervous, but it came right back like I had never left. It felt like just another regular game for me after that.”

Anderson may have earned another start, as Capitals coach Peter Laviolette continued to stress Ilya Samsonov needs get his conditioning back after recovering from COVID-19. Samsonov got two minor league rehab starts but hasn't played an NHL game since Jan. 17.

“Our goaltending rotation right now is and has been Vitek and Anderson,” Laviolette said. "After today, I can say both goalies have played well they have given us a chance to win. We are going to continue to work with Samsonov, he is certainly a big part of our team and we want to make sure that when we put him in that he is in the right spot to do it and be successful.”

ZAJAC'S 1,00TH

Devils veteran center Travis Zajac played in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game, all with New Jersey. Teammates had him step on the ice first and take a solo lap at the beginning of warmups, and Zajac was in the starting lineup.

“It wasn’t the result we hoped for,” Zajac said. “Nonetheless, it was a special moment for me and one I’ll never forget.”

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Capitals: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for the first of two in a row in Washington between the longtime rivals.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New Jersey Devils goaltender Aaron Dell (47) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and defenseman Nick Jensen (3) scuffle with New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) skates with the puck towards Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson (31) leans towards the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) falls to the ice next to New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Murray (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, center, celebrates his goal with center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and left wing Conor Sheary, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), left-wing Alex Ovechkin (8), and defenseman Justin Schultz (2) react after an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson (31) reacts with left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, after an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass