Tito Jackson buried at the same cemetery as brother and Jackson 5 bandmate Michael

Tito Jackson has been buried at the same Southern California cemetery as his brother Michael Jackson and father Joe Jackson
FILE - Tito Jackson, a member of the famed Jackson 5, poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, July 24, 2019, to promote his solo project, a new version of his 2017 song "One Way Street." (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

59 minutes ago

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Tito Jackson has been buried at the same Southern California cemetery as his brother Michael Jackson and his father, Joe Jackson.

The singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons was laid to rest Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, about seven weeks after his death at age 70. He lived in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Photos from several media outlets showed that mourners included siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, as well as Michael's children Paris and Bigi Jackson.

Tito Jackson's Sept. 15 death, announced by his sons on Instagram, was the second among the nine Jackson siblings after Michael Jackson died at age 50 in 2009. Tito Jackson was the third child of Joe and Katherine Jackson. His mother is among his survivors and is now 94.

Michael Jackson was laid to rest in a mausoleum at the cemetery near Los Angeles, which is also the burial place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney.

Joe Jackson was buried there in 2018.

