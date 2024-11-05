Tito Jackson buried at the same cemetery as brother and Jackson 5 bandmate Michael

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Tito Jackson has been buried at the same Southern California cemetery as his brother Michael Jackson and his father, Joe Jackson.

The singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons was laid to rest Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, about seven weeks after his death at age 70. He lived in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Photos from several media outlets showed that mourners included siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, as well as Michael's children Paris and Bigi Jackson.