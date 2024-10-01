Breaking: Baseball legend Pete Rose, whose hitting streak stopped in Atlanta, dies at age 83
Titans quarterback Will Levis injures shoulder in the 1st quarter against the Dolphins

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a shoulder injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Levis dove for a first down on Tennessee's second drive of the game and appeared to come down hard on his right throwing shoulder. Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Levis, who went into the blue medical tent and was listed as questionable to return.

Levis completed 3 of 4 passes and threw an interception on the Titans' opening drive.

The Titans, still searching for their first win of the season, were driving and looking to score the first points of the game as the first quarter ended.

