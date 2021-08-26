Titans' outbreak now at 8; QB Ryan Tannehill on COVID list

General manager Jon Robinson said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are joining four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That makes three Titans starters out, along with coach Mike Vrabel, bringing the team’s outbreak to eight people.

Robinson said the Titans are close to being either 97% or 98% vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had COVID-19. Tannehill said at the start of training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated.