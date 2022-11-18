ajc logo
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after being arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.

Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing's offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters later Friday.

Titaninsider.com first reported the arrest.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

