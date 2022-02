Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

Tennessee just posted a 12-5 record and earned the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008 despite using an NFL record 91 players. The Titans lost 19-16 to Cincinnati in the divisional round.

“They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff,” Strunk said.

Robinson has brought in nine Pro Bowl players in becoming the franchise's second-winningest general manager with 62 victories.

He drafted five Pro Bowlers, led by two-time All Pro safety Kevin Byard and the AP NFL 2020 Offensive Player of the Year in running back Derrick Henry. He signed two more in free agency in left guard Rodger Saffold and special teams player Brynden Trawick, and traded for running back DeMarco Murray and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans also announced they have hired Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and Bobby King as the new inside linebackers coach, both coaches Vrabel worked with in Houston.

Kelly, who spent the past eight seasons with the Texans, was offensive coordinator the past three seasons and also coached tight ends in 2017 and 2018.

King replaces Jim Haslett, and he reunites with Zach Cunningham. The Titans claimed the linebacker off waivers from Houston in December. King has coached 12 years in the NFL, the last four with Houston.

NOTES: The Titans announced Haslett, special teams assistant Matt Edwards, defensive line assistant Kenechi Udeze and strength and conditioning assistant Mondray Gee no longer are on the coaching staff.

