Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.

“This isn't the first time that we've gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we'll follow them exactly how they're laid out,” said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated.