Nation & World News

'Tire whisperer' Russell holds off Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 in Belgium but faces car weight inquiry

George Russell has led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix
First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Updated 22 minutes ago

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix after pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy and keeping his teammate at bay to add to a thrilling Formula 1 season on Sunday.

Russell’s victory, however, could be in doubt after his car was found to be underweight. The race officials are reviewing the technical report regarding his car’s weight, with Mercedes summoned by F1 stewards.

Russell claimed his second win of the season and the third of the British driver’s career after nursing his tires in expert fashion over the 44-lap race while all the rest of the top cars stopped twice.

“Amazing result, definitely didn’t predict that this morning,” Russell said. “But the race was awesome and the tires just felt great. I just kept saying ‘I think we can do the one stop’.”

Hamilton finished ahead right behind with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third.

Points leader Max Verstappen crossed fifth behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari after the three-time defending champion started from 11th following a 10-place grid penalty for using one too many engines in his Red Bull.

Lando Norris endured another poor start in his McLaren and finished sixth, allowing Verstappen to extend his championship lead to 78 points.

Russell was not expected to be in the mix for the win after he started sixth. But he told his team that he felt confident that he could milk his tires for all they were worth and forego a second, time-consuming, pit stop.

That proved to be a brilliant move.

Russell looked like he would be caught by Hamilton and other drivers on fresher tires. Instead, he defended his position over the nail-biting final laps with Piastri lurking in case the teammates clashed.

His only stop came on lap 10, so Russell stayed out for 34 laps on the same tires and fended off a Hamilton who had spent 18 laps on his last set.

“We definitely didn’t (expect this), so first of all, congratulations to George and to the team,” Hamilton said. “I was trying to get closer, but George did a great job on going long on the tires. Every stint I had tires left but the team brought me in, unfortunately.”

After Russell shouted for joy after the checkered flag, his team radio half-jokingly praised him as “the tire whisperer.”

The 26-year-old driver shared any credit with his team for making that strategy call.

“It was a team effort, the strategists did a wonderful job. The car felt great and the pace was there. It’s so well deserved for everybody,” he said. “Well done to Lewis, he did a great job controlling the race and if circumstances were different he could have won the race.”

After struggling early on this season, Mercedes has now won three of the last four races. Russell triumphed in Austria and Hamilton in Britain.

With McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all producing similar pace – and avoiding race-ending crashes — the victory was a question of small margins and getting the pit-stop and tire strategy right.

Piastri was under two seconds behind Russell and the top six all crossed within 10 seconds.

Piastri, who got his first F1 win last weekend in Budapest, said that he thought his fresh tires would make the difference.

“(But) you just had to keep going, as George showed us,” Piastri said after his fourth podium of the season.

The seven winners in 13 races after the Hungarian GP had already made this season the most competitive since 2012.

Verstappen has now gone four races without a win after he won four of the first five grands prix this year.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was seventh, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez, who had started second in another poor showing for the under-pressure Mexican driver. Fernando Alonso was ninth for Aston Martin, and Esteban Ocon 10th in his Alpine.

The Spa track, set in the rolling forests of the Ardennes, is the longest in F1 at seven kilometers (4.3 miles). It stayed dry on Sunday in contrast to the constant drizzle the day before that led to a F2 race being postponed.

With 14 of 24 races down, the season now enters a summer break until the Dutch GP on Aug. 25.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, leads ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as they steer their cars during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, center, celebrates on the podium with second place Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and third place McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, right, is congratulated by his crew after crossing the finish line to take first place in the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain receives the checkered flag as he crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Simon Wohlfahrt, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, center, poses on the podium with second place Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and third place McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, steers his car ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes crew watch the Formula One Grand Prix from their garage at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Simon Wohlfahrt, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, center, leads the pack into the first corner at the start of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steps out of his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crew prepare the car of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prior to the start of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain looks at his trophy on the podium during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, center, celebrates on the podium with second place Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and third place McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Verstappen in defensive mode against hard-charging McLaren, takes 10-place penalty at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Piastri wins first F1 race after Norris obeys team orders in 1-2 for McLaren at Hungarian...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tadej Pogacar celebrates his 3rd Tour de France victory in style with another audacious...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kyle Larson races to his 1st Brickyard 400 victory, making a late charge through the...
The Latest
Edna O’Brien, Irish literary giant who wrote 'The Country Girls, dies at 936m ago
Rafael Nadal wins in Olympic singles and will play rival Novak Djokovic next9m ago
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ smashes R-rated record with $205 million debut, 8th biggest...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan