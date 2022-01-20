Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining from travel.”