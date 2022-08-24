Timmy Trumpet coming to Mets game, could play song for Díaz

The NL East-leading Mets announced Wednesday that Australian musician Timmy Trumpet, who teamed with Dutch pair Blasterjaxx to create the wildly popular "Narco" that Díaz uses for his entrance song, will be at the ballpark for a game next week.

And if Díaz happens to get summoned to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, then Timmy Trumpet will perform the song live when the closer comes in from the bullpen.