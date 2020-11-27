Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga past Auburn 90-67

The Bulldogs led by as much as 17 points in the first half and had a 49-35 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, another 11-0 run made it 74-47 and the margin went as high as 30 points.

FEW VS. SEC

While this was the first meeting between Auburn and Gonzaga, the Bulldogs' Mark Few is 3-1 when coaching against Bruce Pearl. Overall, Few is 12-8 vs. SEC teams. Amazingly, the Bulldogs only have played a Southeastern Conference school once in the NCAA Tournament. That was in 2017 when Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 to reach the national title game, which it lost to North Carolina.

NEXT UP

Another Power Five opponent awaits Gonzaga, which faces No. 15 West Virginia in Indianapolis — site of this year’s Final Four — on Wednesday.

Auburn plays at Central Florida on Monday.

