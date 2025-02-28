Nation & World News
Times Square to host returns of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in separate bouts in May 2 tripleheader

Times Square will stage a boxing tripleheader featuring the returns of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, along with a title defense for Teofimo Lopez, on May 2
FILE - The referee talks to Devin Haney, left, and Ryan Garcia during the fourth round of a super lightweight boxing match Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Times Square will stage a boxing tripleheader featuring the returns of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, along with a title defense for Teofimo Lopez, on May 2.

The card announced Friday by Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, brings Garcia and Haney back to New York for their first bouts since Garcia's victory in their 2024 title bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That was later changed to a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and was subsequently suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Victories for both could set the stage for a rematch between the two.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will headline the Ring Magazine “Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves” card against Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs), who was stopped by lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in 2022 in his last fight in New York.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will move up to welterweight to take on Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) in a matchup of former 140-pound champions.

Garcia knocked Haney down three times and originally won their fight by majority decision, though he was already ineligible to win Haney's title because he was more than 3 pounds above the 140-pound limit.

The event will kick off with Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) returning to his hometown to defend his WBO junior welterweight title against unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs).

Details about the venue that will be set up in the famed New York tourist attraction were not announced. The event will be shown on pay-per-view.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

