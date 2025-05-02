Breaking: Georgia judge sides with international students in blow to White House
Times Square boxing event sees Teofimo Lopez defend his title, with Haney and Garcia to follow

Teofimo Lopez got the first big win in boxing’s trip to Times Square, defending his junior welterweight championship with a unanimous decision over Arnold Barboza Jr. Lopez was the first of three events on the card, with Devin Haney to follow against Jose Ramirez before Ryan Garcia took on Rolando “Rolly” Romero
Fans watch Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr. fight during a super lightweight boxing match in Times Square Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Teofimo Lopez got the first big win in boxing's trip to Times Square, defending his junior welterweight championship with a unanimous decision over Arnold Barboza Jr. on Friday night.

Lopez was the first of what organizers called three events on the card, with Devin Haney to follow against Jose Ramirez before Ryan Garcia took on Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

Lopez had no problem in a setting unlike any the boxers had ever faced, winning 118-110 on one judge's card and 116-112 on the other two after controlling the fight with his advantages in hand and foot speed.

The Brooklyn product who has fought in title bouts in Madison Square Garden put on a strong performance in a venue unlike the famed arena 10 blocks to the south.

He improved to 22-1, celebrating in front of his hometown fans with his arms raised in the shadows of the pole from where the ball drops on New Year's Eve in New York's tourist center.

Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, wanted something unique for Ring Magazine's first boxing card in the U.S. after purchasing it last year.

Thus began the plan to fight in Times Square, bypassing Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center for the trip to New York.

Fighters were delivered from the hotel a couple of blocks away by taxi or other cars — having to stop at traffic lights in between — to the outside of the ring for a shortened ring walk.

Seventh Avenue remained open to traffic, with orange fencing blocking the view of fans standing across the street wondering what was happening inside.

Those who did have ringside access — and it was unclear how many did or how they got it — could pass the time between bouts reading the ticker that scrolled along the outside of ABC's Times Square studios just above the ring.

Boxers such as Mike Tyson, Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson had seats outside the ring along with New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and — this being Times Square — a couple of people wearing Elmo costumes.

The event marked the return to the ring for both Garcia and Haney for the first time since Garcia's victory last April 20 in Brooklyn was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and was suspended for a year. They were expected to pursue a rematch if both won Friday.

___

People watch as Teofimo Lopez, left, fights Arnold Barboza Jr. during a super lightweight boxing match in Times Square Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Teofimo Lopez, left, fights Arnold Barboza Jr. during a super lightweight boxing match in Times Square Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Fans watch Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr. fight during a super lightweight boxing match in Times Square Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

