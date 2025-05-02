Times Square boxing event ends in a stunner as Rolando Romero beats Ryan Garcia. Haney, Lopez win

Romero went on to beat Garcia by unanimous decision Friday night, a surprising finish to a night of boxing like none other.

Times Square was the setting for Garcia’s first fight since he was suspended for a year after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in his victory over Devin Haney that was later overturned and ruled a no contest.

The plan was for Garcia and Haney to move on to a rematch if they both won Friday, but only Haney held up his end of the bargain.

He beat Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in a matchup of former 140-pound champions, after Teofimo Lopez defended his junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr.

Romero seemed to gain more confidence in the later rounds, letting more hard shots go as it become clear Garcia didn’t seem capable of stopping him on this night. He won 115-112 on two cards and the other judge scored it 118-109.

The Garcia who knocked Haney down three times was nowhere to be seen in Times Square – which will undoubtedly lead to questions about how much the drugs affected that performance last April 20.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

