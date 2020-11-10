Timeline: Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize to brink of civil war

JULY 2020: GROWING ETHNIC VIOLENCE

Hundreds of people were killed and thousands arrested during days of unrest following the shooting death of a popular singer. Hachalu Hundessa had been a rallying voice in the anti-government protests that preceded Abiy's rise to power. Abiy told the nation that the dissidents to whom he had extended an offer of peace had "taken up arms" in revolt against the government, and hinted at connections to the grenade attack and attempted coup. The military was deployed during the outrage that followed the singer's death, and authorities cut off internet service for weeks, leading human rights groups to again warn of the return of repressive government measures.

SEPTEMBER 2020: TIGRAY TENSIONS SPIKE

The well-armed TPLF in the Tigray region had been feeling increasingly marginalized and targeted by Abiy's reforms, and when he moved to transform the country's ruling coalition into a single Prosperity Party, the TPFL opted out. The TPLF also objected to the delay of Ethiopia's national election, blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the extension of Abiy's stay in office. The Tigray region defied the federal government by holding a local election, leading to the current situation where each government now regards the other as illegal. Tigray officials had warned that an intervention by the federal government would amount to a "declaration of war," but Abiy ruled out a military intervention. He said, however, that "if the party doesn't take part in the general election, it won't be acceptable." The federal government then further angered the TPLF by moving to divert funding to local administrations in Tigray instead of the regional government.

NOVEMBER 2020: THE BRINK OF CIVIL WAR

As America wrapped up its Election Day, Abiy in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 announced that he had ordered the military to confront the well-armed Tigray regional government, accusing it of a deadly attack on a military base and declaring "the last red line has been crossed" after months of alleged provocations. Internet and phone lines were cut in the Tigray region, where a statement on Tigray TV accused the federal government of deploying troops to "cow the people of Tigray into submission by force." There has been no sign of Abiy's government acting on calls by the international community for dialogue, with some experts warning that talks had little chance if the federal government sees the TPLF as illegal. What Abiy seeks to describe as a "law enforcement action" against what he regards as an illegal TPFL "clique" continues, with hundreds of people reportedly killed. Experts worry what would happen if the conflict inspires other parts of Ethiopia that have sought more autonomy.