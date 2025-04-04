Nation & World News
'Time to say goodbye': Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City at the end of season

Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates at the end of the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

1 minute ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season. In an emotional post on X the Belgium playmaker confirmed these are his "final months as a Manchester City player." De Bruyne joined City in 2015 from Wolfsburg and has won every major honor with the club, including the Premier League and Champions League. ___ James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson ___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

