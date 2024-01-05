Time running out for landmark old boat that became a California social media star

INVERNESS, Calif. (AP) — Time is apparently running out for California's “Inverness Shipwreck,” an old wooden boat that became an Instagram star as it rotted on a shoreline north of San Francisco.

Recent storms have made a shambles of the forlorn vessel named Point Reyes, which was already deteriorated from the over-attention of visitors to the Marin County coast, San Francisco Bay news media reported this week.

"The National Park Service is aware that additional damage occurred to the vessel as a result of the most recent storms and tides," Point Reyes National Seashore officials said in a statement to the SFGATE news site. "While we recognize that this is a local landmark and destination, the NPS is evaluating options to remove it safely."