Time correspondent writes book on Zelenskyy and Ukraine war

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
A Time magazine correspondent has a book planned for next year that will draw upon his extensive access to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

NEW YORK (AP) — A Time magazine correspondent has a book planned for next year that will draw upon his extensive access to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Simon Shuster's “When the World Is Watching: Volodymyr Zelensky and the War in Ukraine” will provide a detailed account of the Ukrainian president's response to the Russian invasion, HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday.

“Shuster will offer revelations about the way Zelensky and his team have experienced this war and navigated the shifting roles of foreign leaders from around the world,” according to the publisher. “The book combines intimate, fly-on-the-wall storytelling with the unnerving narrative of how the war is unfolding across Ukraine.”

The Associated Press uses Ukrainian transliterations of people’s names, including Zelenskyy.

Shuster is a Moscow native who has worked for more than 15 years on Russia and Ukraine, reporting from both countries. He lives in New York City, but currently spends much of his time in Kiev.

“It is the privilege of my career to report the story of this war as President Zelensky and his team have experienced it," he said in a statement.

