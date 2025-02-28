Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will likely be suspended for one game after being ejected and picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, and guard Anthony Edwards defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, and guard Anthony Edwards defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will likely be suspended for one game after being ejected and picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Edwards also could draw a fine after throwing the ball into the stands after being ejected.

NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

Los Angeles' Jarred Vanderbilt and Edwards received technical fouls before the start of the second quarter after both shoved each other at the end of the first quarter.

Edwards, who came into the game fourth in the league in scoring at 27.5 points per game, then received his second technical with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter for arguing a foul call.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

Mark Williams' agent says center 'should have been a given an opportunity' to play for Lakers

Shelstad sends game to OT with a deep 3 as Oregon pulls out a 77-73 win vs. No. 11 Wisconsin

Wizards finally hold a team under 100 points, the last NBA team to do so this season

The Latest

This photo provided by Thailand's daily web newspaper Prachatai shows trucks with black tape covering the windows leave a detention center in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.(Nuttaphol Meksobhon/Prachatai via AP)

Credit: AP

Thailand deports 40 Uyghur men back to China after more than a decade in detention

4m ago

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were dead for some time, warrant shows

27m ago

Are egg producers inflating prices during the bird flu outbreak to boost profits?

31m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake