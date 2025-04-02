Timberwolves sale to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will go forward, AP source says

The yearslong quest by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez to acquire control of the Minnesota Timberwolves finally seems to be in the home stretch, after current owner Glen Taylor opted not to appeal an arbitration panel's ruling that he must go forward with the $1.5 billion sale.

A person with knowledge of Taylor's decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Timberwolves had not offered any public comment. ESPN first reported the decision.

All that appears to be left is final approval by the NBA's board of governors, which is the last step before any sale of a team can be completed. In February, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he didn't see any reason why that would not happen — but he also said the board would go through the full process as always.