Timberwolves' Edwards leaves Game 2 with sprained left ankle before returning for 2nd half

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exited with a sprained left ankle midway through the second quarter against Golden State on Thursday, before returning for the second half of Game 2 of their second-round series.

Edwards tried to finish a fast break with a layup that Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis blocked before landing on Edwards' left foot as they both came down.

Edwards immediately grabbed for his ankle as he sat on the floor under the basket. He was eventually helped off the court and into the locker room, after Golden State's Draymond Green came over to check on him.